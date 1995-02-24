Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Ashutosh Bhargava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 107.72
Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.602
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil, thereafter
Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.57
6.18
-
-
-
-
-
6.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Active Momentum Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|99.68
|0
|107.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|0.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-0.20
