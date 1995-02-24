Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2004
Fund Manager
: Amar Kalkundrikar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8431.05
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.3066
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.21
4.32
-2.3
-3.42
6.04
10.74
16.38
13.96
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.93
|2884813
|499.76
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.23
|3665426
|441.35
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.15
|2072950
|349.85
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.82
|1512468
|237.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.37
|1964434
|199.49
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.13
|5769300
|179.68
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.01
|1413490
|169.63
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.74
|464495
|146.95
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.66
|2027992
|139.68
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.51
|580000
|127.03
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.39
|1163000
|116.89
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.33
|432676
|111.85
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.24
|300966
|104.83
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.18
|2527915
|99.85
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.17
|115729
|98.72
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.16
|286618
|97.56
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.12
|1510048
|94.54
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.10
|2537500
|92.44
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.98
|173000
|82.58
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.96
|68055
|81.29
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.85
|1180000
|71.80
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.85
|504908
|71.78
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.83
|416000
|70.34
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|1409603
|68.86
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.79
|343276
|66.80
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.76
|378898
|64.02
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.75
|1875000
|63.60
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.75
|431634
|63.17
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.71
|261155
|60.23
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.68
|3666640
|58.22
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|520000
|58.05
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.68
|401559
|57.44
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|412787
|55.94
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.66
|975000
|55.82
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.63
|117859
|52.76
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.62
|112500
|52.49
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.62
|403750
|51.85
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|100000
|49.35
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.58
|2207482
|49.02
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.58
|490179
|48.53
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.55
|1445342
|46.73
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.53
|439692
|44.69
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|0.53
|285262
|44.53
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.51
|2400000
|43.00
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.51
|3600000
|42.69
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.50
|10315
|41.79
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.49
|3000000
|41.16
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.48
|1124617
|40.59
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.47
|50407
|39.83
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.47
|590053
|39.62
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.47
|550000
|39.32
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|205906
|39.21
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.42
|13382
|35.19
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.40
|1124999
|34.02
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.39
|55000
|33.28
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.39
|209248
|32.49
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.38
|105000
|32.42
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.37
|367787
|31.48
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.34
|971387
|28.53
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|0.32
|1620177
|26.73
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.29
|964127
|24.08
|Equity
|ION Exchange
|Other Utilities
|0.27
|447556
|22.37
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.25
|255831
|21.27
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.17
|249232
|14.09
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.11
|166700
|9.60
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.90
|7500
|75.57
|NCD
|Suryapet Khammam
|-/-
|0.88
|7500
|74.34
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.77
|6500
|64.65
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.71
|6000
|59.91
|NCD
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|0.71
|6000
|59.58
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.62
|525
|52.33
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.60
|5000
|50.30
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.60
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.59
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.59
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|Aptus Finance In
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|49.29
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.53
|450
|44.75
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|42.54
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.42
|3500
|35.21
|NCD
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.42
|3500
|35.04
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.37
|3100
|31.01
|NCD
|SBI Gen. Insur.
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|30.25
|NCD
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|30.05
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|29.99
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.36
|3000
|29.97
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|25.31
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|25.24
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|25.22
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.30
|250000
|24.99
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.30
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.30
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.29
|250
|24.81
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.29
|2500
|24.78
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.25
|200
|20.69
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.24
|2000
|20.34
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.24
|2000
|20.00
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.23
|200
|19.66
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.22
|20
|18.93
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.22
|30
|18.27
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.43
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.41
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.36
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.32
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.29
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.25
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.20
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.18
|150000
|15.03
|NCD
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|0.18
|150
|14.98
|NCD
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|9.98
|NCD
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|9.95
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|9.93
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|5.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|4.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.05
|40
|4.05
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.05
|400
|4.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|300
|2.99
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.02
|20
|2.03
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.02
|200
|2.00
|NCD
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.01
|10
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.65
|13600000
|138.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.40
|11500000
|118.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.21
|10000000
|102.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.61
|5000000
|51.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.60
|5000000
|50.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.59
|5000000
|50.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.43
|3500000
|35.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.30
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|1359400
|13.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|18200
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|4400
|0.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.74
|400
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.83
|0
|70.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|1000
|48.06
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50
|-/-
|0.30
|3368092
|24.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.75
|0
|147.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.60
|0
|54.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.09
