Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

16-Oct-2004

Fund Manager

Amar Kalkundrikar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8431.05

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  32.3066

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.21
4.32
-2.3
-3.42
6.04
10.74
16.38
13.96
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
13-Mar-202520

Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
AU Small Finance2,49,232
Kirloskar Oil1,66,700

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Dixon Technolog.38,361
Bharat Electron8,53,598
Orient Electric1,77,080
ICICI Pru Life24,750

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.932884813499.76
EquityICICI BankBanks5.233665426441.35
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.152072950349.85
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.821512468237.48
EquityAxis BankBanks2.371964434199.49
EquityNTPCPower2.135769300179.68
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.011413490169.63
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.74464495146.95
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.662027992139.68
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.51580000127.03
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.391163000116.89
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.33432676111.85
EquityTCSIT - Software1.24300966104.83
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.18252791599.85
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.1711572998.72
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.1628661897.56
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.12151004894.54
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.10253750092.44
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.9817300082.58
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.966805581.29
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.85118000071.80
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.8550490871.78
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.8341600070.34
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables0.82140960368.86
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.7934327666.80
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.7637889864.02
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.75187500063.60
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.7543163463.17
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.7126115560.23
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.68366664058.22
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6852000058.05
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.6840155957.44
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6641278755.94
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.6697500055.82
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.6311785952.76
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.6211250052.49
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.6240375051.85
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.5910000049.35
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.58220748249.02
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.5849017948.53
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.55144534246.73
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.5343969244.69
EquityZydus WellnessFood Products0.5328526244.53
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.51240000043.00
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.51360000042.69
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.501031541.79
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.49300000041.16
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.48112461740.59
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.475040739.83
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.4759005339.62
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.4755000039.32
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4720590639.21
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.421338235.19
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.40112499934.02
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.395500033.28
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3920924832.49
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.3810500032.42
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.3736778731.48
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.3497138728.53
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services0.32162017726.73
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.2996412724.08
EquityION ExchangeOther Utilities0.2744755622.37
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.2525583121.27
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.1724923214.09
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.111667009.60
Debt Investments
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.90750075.57
NCDSuryapet Khammam-/-0.88750074.34
NCDVedanta-/-0.77650064.65
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.71600059.91
NCDHDFC Life Insur.-/-0.71600059.58
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.6252552.33
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.60500050.30
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.60500050.26
NCDNexus Select-/-0.59500050.01
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.59500049.95
NCDAptus Finance In-/-0.58500049.29
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-0.5345044.75
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.505042.54
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.42350035.21
NCDIndia Infra Debt-/-0.42350035.04
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.37310031.01
NCDSBI Gen. Insur.-/-0.36300030.25
NCDInfopark Proper.-/-0.36300030.05
NCDIIFL Finance-/-0.36300029.99
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.36300029.97
NCDMindspace Busine-/-0.30250025.31
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.30250025.24
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.30250025.22
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.30250025.06
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.30250025.02
NCD360 One Prime-/-0.3025000024.99
NCDA B Real Estate-/-0.30250024.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.3025024.92
NCDA B Real Estate-/-0.30250024.88
NCDUnion Bank (I)-/-0.2925024.81
NCDSK Finance-/-0.29250024.78
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.2520020.69
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.24200020.34
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.24200020.00
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.2320019.66
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.222018.93
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.223018.27
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.43
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.41
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.36
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.32
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.29
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.25
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.20
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.18150015.14
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.1815000015.03
NCDJSW Steel-/-0.1815014.98
NCDHDFC Life Insur.-/-0.1210009.98
NCDIndia Infra Fin-/-0.1210009.95
NCDIIFL Finance-/-0.1210009.93
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.065005.08
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.065005.01
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.065005.01
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.065004.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.05404.05
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.054004.00
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.043002.99
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.02202.03
Floating Rate InstrumentsShriram Finance-/-0.022002.00
NCDIDFC First Bank-/-0.01101.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.6513600000138.97
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.4011500000118.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.2110000000102.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.61500000051.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.60500000050.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.59500000050.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.43350000035.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.30250000025.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.17135940013.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.065000005.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.011000001.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00182000.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.0044000.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.744000.00
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.83070.00
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.57100048.06
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF S&P BSE Sensex Next 50-/-0.30336809224.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.750147.29
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.60054.78
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.09

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Amar Kalkundrikar
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

