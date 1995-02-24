Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vinay Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6129.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 625.8038
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 1 years from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.31
7.04
1.05
-1.83
11.67
17.61
31.7
14.19
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Banking Financial Services Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|21.38
|7564660
|1,310.50
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|15.55
|7915358
|953.08
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|9.61
|5800228
|589.04
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.01
|4459330
|307.15
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.24
|2627608
|260.15
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.72
|2720827
|228.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.50
|1146038
|214.57
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.28
|1055000
|200.76
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|3.11
|1160355
|190.51
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.03
|1300170
|185.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|200943
|171.41
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.15
|7405824
|131.54
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.12
|2293664
|129.75
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.97
|1211634
|120.93
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.76
|1776893
|108.12
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.75
|1141962
|107.44
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.56
|441370
|95.73
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.56
|2620865
|95.47
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.48
|1264595
|90.41
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|1.34
|14478077
|82.33
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.33
|936973
|81.57
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.22
|443113
|74.68
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.12
|138108
|68.93
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.05
|381355
|64.48
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.05
|699800
|64.31
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|153478
|55.68
|Equity
|Fedbank Financi.
|Finance
|0.47
|3107756
|29.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.77
|0
|108.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|8.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement