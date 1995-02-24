Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 05-May-2015
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5708.45
Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4251
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W- NAV Chart
Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.73
1.96
2.92
4.39
8.94
6.98
6.8
7.9
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Banking PSU Debt Fund Dir IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.91
|22000
|220.34
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.12
|17500
|175.69
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.24
|12500
|125.94
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.15
|12000
|121.05
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.12
|12000
|119.45
|NCD
|SBI Gen. Insur.
|-/-
|1.97
|11000
|110.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.86
|10500
|104.82
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.86
|12500
|104.53
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.79
|10000
|100.93
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.79
|10000
|100.79
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.78
|10000
|100.25
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.78
|10000
|100.14
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|10000
|100.10
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.61
|9000
|90.85
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.58
|900
|89.03
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.57
|850
|88.20
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|85
|86.49
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.43
|810000
|80.48
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.36
|9500
|76.60
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.34
|7500
|75.42
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.34
|7500
|75.32
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.33
|7500
|74.79
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.33
|7500
|74.65
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.24
|7000
|69.75
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|700
|67.63
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|5000
|50.55
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.90
|5000
|50.42
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.20
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.89
|500
|50.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|500
|50.08
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|49.72
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.88
|500
|49.66
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.88
|50
|49.63
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|49.61
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|49.58
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|49.56
|NCD
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.88
|50
|49.54
|NCD
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|0.88
|500
|49.52
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.87
|500
|49.22
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|40.73
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.71
|4000
|39.96
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.52
|300
|29.33
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|250
|25.77
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|250
|25.61
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.37
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.36
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.45
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.45
|250
|25.07
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|24.97
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|24.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|24.92
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|24.79
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|24.74
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|24.69
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|250
|24.62
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|24.47
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|24.21
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.36
|40000000
|20.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|200
|19.88
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.34
|3750
|19.26
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.32
|3750
|17.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.27
|150
|15.31
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.27
|500
|15.08
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.27
|15
|15.02
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.18
|100
|10.37
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|100
|10.00
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|100
|9.97
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|5.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|5.10
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|5.00
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|4.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.01
|7
|0.70
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.01
|7
|0.69
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.00
|2
|0.20
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.00
|2
|0.20
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.35
|40432400
|413.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.58
|20000000
|201.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.02
|11000000
|113.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.64
|9000000
|92.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.16
|6500000
|65.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.85
|4797600
|47.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.28
|1513800
|15.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|1500000
|14.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|1400000
|14.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.18
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|300000
|3.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|250000
|2.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|130000
|1.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|1000
|47.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|1000
|46.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.20
|0
|179.99
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.95
|0
|53.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.36
