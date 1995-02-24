Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2013
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6497.76
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.8754
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.81
2.86
4.48
9.09
7.21
6.9
7.57
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|2.46
|150
|148.40
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|2.42
|150
|146.32
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.24
|13500
|135.15
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.14
|13000
|129.40
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.14
|13000
|129.28
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.12
|12800
|128.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.06
|12500
|124.48
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.84
|11000
|111.05
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.75
|10500
|105.48
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|1.74
|10500
|104.93
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.67
|10000
|100.95
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.67
|10000
|100.65
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.65
|10000
|99.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.65
|10000
|99.83
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.64
|1000
|99.37
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.64
|1000
|98.92
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.63
|950
|98.26
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.51
|9000
|91.31
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.42
|8500
|85.79
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.29
|780
|78.23
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.26
|7500
|76.13
|NCD
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|1.25
|7500
|75.53
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.25
|750
|75.49
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.25
|7500
|75.48
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.24
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.16
|7000
|70.03
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.16
|7000
|69.96
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.00
|6000
|60.15
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.92
|5500
|55.43
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.91
|5500
|55.19
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.83
|500
|50.09
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|50.05
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|49.98
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.83
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.82
|5000
|49.79
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.82
|5000
|49.58
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.81
|500
|49.22
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.75
|4500
|45.48
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.66
|4000
|40.09
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.66
|40
|39.71
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.58
|3500
|35.15
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|3500
|35.13
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|3500
|34.90
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.51
|300
|30.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|300
|30.41
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.49
|300
|29.52
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.48
|300
|29.28
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.45
|5284
|27.15
|NCD
|SBI Gen. Insur.
|-/-
|0.43
|2600
|26.22
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|26.03
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|25.94
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|25.84
|NCD
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.65
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.44
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.10
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.42
|5284
|25.31
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.41
|250
|25.07
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.41
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.41
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.41
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.41
|250
|24.87
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.41
|2500
|24.82
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|19.97
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.30
|36000000
|18.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|10.07
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.03
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|5
|5.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|11.93
|70500000
|721.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.41
|14500000
|145.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.29
|13500000
|138.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.53
|9000000
|92.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.32
|8000000
|79.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.26
|7500000
|76.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.26
|7500000
|76.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.77
|4500000
|46.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.74
|4500000
|44.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|25.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.42
|2500000
|25.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1750000
|17.65
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.23
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.73
|0
|104.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.66
|0
|99.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement