Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

23-Jul-2008

Fund Manager

Vivek Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6497.76

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

17.0959

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

NIL (W E F - 11-02-2009)

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.63
1.55
2.6
4.19
8.8
7.01
6.69
7.24
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.10

Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-2.46150148.40
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-2.42150146.32
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.2413500135.15
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-2.1413000129.40
NCDS I D B I-/-2.1413000129.28
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.1212800128.20
NCDREC Ltd-/-2.0612500124.48
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-1.8411000111.05
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.7510500105.48
NCDNexus Select-/-1.7410500104.93
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-1.6710000100.95
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.6710000100.65
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.651000099.95
NCDS I D B I-/-1.651000099.83
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-1.64100099.37
NCDSt Bk of India-/-1.64100098.92
NCDI R F C-/-1.6395098.26
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.51900091.31
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.42850085.79
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.2978078.23
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.26750076.13
NCDHighways Infra.-/-1.25750075.53
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.2575075.49
NCDBajaj Finance-/-1.25750075.48
NCDToyota Financial-/-1.24750075.17
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.16700070.03
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.16700069.96
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.00600060.15
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.92550055.43
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.91550055.19
NCDS I D B I-/-0.84500050.47
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-0.83500050.18
NCDI R F C-/-0.83500050.17
NCDI R F C-/-0.8350050.09
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.83500050.05
NCDAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.83500049.98
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.83500049.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.83500049.90
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.82500049.79
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.82500049.58
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.8150049.22
NCDMindspace Busine-/-0.75450045.48
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.66400040.09
NCDTata Capital-/-0.664039.71
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.58350035.15
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.58350035.13
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.58350034.90
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.5130030.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.5030030.41
NCDIndiGrid Trust-/-0.4930029.52
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4830029.28
ZCBNational High-/-0.45528427.15
NCDSBI Gen. Insur.-/-0.43260026.22
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4325026.03
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4325025.94
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4325025.84
NCDLarsen & Toubro-/-0.4225025.65
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4225025.44
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4225025.44
NCDS I D B I-/-0.42250025.10
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.42250025.10
ZCBNational High-/-0.42528425.31
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4125025.07
NCDS I D B I-/-0.41250025.00
NCDTitan Company-/-0.41250024.95
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4125024.92
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4125024.87
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.41250024.82
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.33200019.97
NCDNTPC-/-0.303600000018.00
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.17100010.07
NCDTata Capital-/-0.085005.03
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.0855.02
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.085005.01
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.085005.01
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-11.9370500000721.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.4114500000145.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.2913500000138.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.53900000092.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.32800000079.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.26750000076.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.26750000076.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.77450000046.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.74450000044.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.43250000025.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.43250000025.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.42250000025.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.29175000017.65
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.23
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.24
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.730104.26
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.66099.66
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0100.83

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vivek Sharma
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

