Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Jun-2005
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 988.86
Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.33
2.59
4.5
8.88
7.2
8.38
6.4
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Credit Risk Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|5.96
|600
|59.21
|NCD
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|4.91
|5000
|48.78
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|4.51
|4500
|44.82
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|4.08
|4000
|40.51
|NCD
|Prestige Project
|-/-
|4.05
|4000
|40.20
|NCD
|Sandur Manganese
|-/-
|3.94
|4000
|39.15
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|3.81
|3800
|37.81
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|3.74
|485063
|37.13
|NCD
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|3.56
|3500
|35.36
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.52
|3500
|34.98
|NCD
|Other Corporate Debts
|-/-
|3.49
|3500
|34.65
|NCD
|Hiranandani Fin
|-/-
|3.49
|3500
|34.65
|NCD
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|2.65
|2620
|26.29
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|2.54
|2500
|25.27
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.53
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.53
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|2.52
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Vastu Finserve
|-/-
|2.51
|2500
|24.94
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|2.50
|2500
|24.84
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|2.01
|2000
|19.99
|NCD
|Niwas Housing
|-/-
|2.00
|2000
|19.87
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|1.10
|1100
|10.92
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.01
|100
|10.04
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.01
|100
|10.00
|NCD
|Vivriti Capital
|-/-
|1.00
|1000
|9.95
|NCD
|Niwas Housing
|-/-
|1.00
|1000
|9.92
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.99
|100000
|9.88
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.95
|10
|9.46
|NCD
|Vivriti Capital
|-/-
|0.73
|290000
|7.22
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.49
|480
|4.81
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.46
|440
|4.55
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.46
|440
|4.52
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.50
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.50
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.48
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.47
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.46
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.45
|440
|4.44
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.11
|5000000
|50.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.67
|4500000
|46.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.02
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.51
|500000
|5.10
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.45
|2500000
|24.36
|Commercial Paper
|Trust Investment
|-/-
|1.00
|200
|9.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.96
|0
|39.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.74
|0
|17.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.04
