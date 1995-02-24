iifl-logo
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

15-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Vivek Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

71.79

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.3768

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
1.15
2.28
-
-
-
-
3.76
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Dec 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-10.08706.83
NCDBajaj Housing-/-7.395005.01
NCDSundaram Finance-/-7.395005.01
NCDBajaj Finance-/-7.395005.00
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-7.385005.00
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-7.365004.99
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-7.36504.99
NCDS I D B I-/-7.355004.98
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-7.33504.96
NCDAxis Finance-/-7.24504.90
NCDA Birla Finance-/-7.24504.90
NCDGSEC-/-5.904003.99
NCDN A B A R D-/-4.413002.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.4802.37
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.7001.83
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.00

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vivek Sharma
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

