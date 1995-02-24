Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 139.05
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3976
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.35
2.56
-
-
-
-
3.97
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|11.27
|1500
|14.97
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|7.57
|100
|10.05
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|7.56
|100
|10.05
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|7.54
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|7.53
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|7.52
|1000
|9.99
|NCD
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|7.51
|100
|9.98
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|7.48
|100
|9.93
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.27
|700
|7.01
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|3.79
|500
|5.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.79
|50
|5.03
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.78
|500
|5.02
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.78
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.77
|50
|5.01
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|3.77
|50
|5.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.76
|500
|5.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.33
|0
|3.08
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.98
|0
|2.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
