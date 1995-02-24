Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2004
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4312.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
1.81
3.04
4.26
9.73
6.93
6.54
6.57
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.02
|29400000
|303.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.76
|24100200
|248.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.34
|23078300
|230.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.31
|14000000
|143.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.21
|13500000
|138.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.98
|12500000
|128.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.89
|12500000
|124.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.63
|11000000
|113.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.62
|11000000
|113.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.55
|11200000
|110.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.48
|10500000
|107.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.39
|10321200
|103.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.36
|10030000
|102.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.33
|10000000
|100.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.28
|10000000
|98.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.08
|9000000
|89.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.02
|8500000
|87.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.80
|7910800
|77.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.80
|7939300
|77.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.70
|7500000
|73.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.63
|7289000
|70.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.63
|7000000
|70.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.55
|6500000
|66.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.49
|6500000
|64.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.40
|6222200
|60.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.33
|5894400
|57.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.27
|5500000
|54.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.08
|4652200
|46.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.05
|4500000
|45.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.03
|4569600
|44.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.02
|4500000
|43.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.99
|4146700
|42.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.95
|4000000
|41.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.93
|4114100
|40.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.92
|4000000
|39.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|4019800
|39.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.90
|4000000
|39.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.84
|3500000
|36.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.82
|3500000
|35.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.75
|3179500
|32.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|3000000
|31.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|3000000
|29.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|3000000
|29.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.59
|2500000
|25.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.59
|2500000
|25.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.57
|2500000
|24.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|2500000
|24.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|2500000
|24.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|2445200
|24.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.50
|2200000
|21.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.46
|2000000
|19.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.46
|2000000
|19.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|2000000
|19.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.42
|1823600
|18.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.40
|1740000
|17.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.36
|1500000
|15.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|1500000
|14.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|1500000
|14.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.33
|1414900
|14.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|1300000
|13.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|1150000
|11.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|10.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|10.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|9.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|9.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|9.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1000000
|9.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|846700
|8.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.18
|818800
|7.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|695000
|7.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|406000
|3.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|395000
|3.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|250000
|2.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|257500
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|217100
|2.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|161700
|1.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|0.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|48000
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.94
|300
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.62
|200
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.04
|0
|87.12
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.00
|0
|43.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement