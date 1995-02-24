Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2019
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Parekh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9.33
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 21-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 0.1261
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1- NAV Chart
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
125.98
125.98
125.98
125.98
125.98
31.19
17.68
16.01
|Category Avg
3.11
5.83
-0.87
-4.86
10.99
13.09
19.56
11.8
|Category Best
126.76
126.76
126.76
126.76
126.76
31.37
35.48
36.79
|Category Worst
-0.46
-3.71
-13.14
-21.48
-6.53
3.72
8.2
-3.7
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Dir G SP1- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Reliance Capital
|-/-
|92.69
|346
|8.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.31
|0
|0.68
