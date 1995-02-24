iifl-logo
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Meenakshi Dawar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3531.27

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  109.3408

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.42
4.78
-4.69
-6.3
6.65
14.07
24.27
12.48
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kirloskar Oil1,60,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.801182356204.83
EquityICICI BankBanks5.351570000189.04
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.49730000123.20
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.18354838112.26
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.96665000104.41
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.7480600096.72
EquityAxis BankBanks2.6893320094.77
EquityNTPCPower2.47280062087.22
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.97101000069.56
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8040000063.73
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.7223500060.74
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.6568200058.38
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.586560055.95
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.584000055.74
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.3722129648.46
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2723500044.75
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets1.2546967444.19
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.2230000042.91
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.1826500041.73
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.088515038.12
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.0560000037.23
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.0416581036.90
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.00257298035.30
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.8979784731.51
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services0.8724865530.82
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.8714188230.77
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.8630500030.19
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.819226128.49
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.7821500027.61
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.7523375426.33
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.7370000025.85
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.70209796124.87
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.68110000024.43
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.684000024.21
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.6816468924.10
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.6426920022.58
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.6250000021.80
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.5360779518.85
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.4850000016.96
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.47497316.75
EquityChola FinancialFinance0.4610000016.41
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.4611000016.36
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.4614464216.13
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.4441284015.45
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.444618215.37
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.435000015.35
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.408361714.13
EquityDevyani Intl.Leisure Services0.3984164013.88
EquityUnicommerceIT - Software0.39129637213.84
EquityCESCPower0.37100000013.07
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.36100055012.60
EquityTCSIT - Software0.363607212.56
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.3670000012.54
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.3416900012.07
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.337600011.80
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.3336000011.56
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.291318010.41
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.295000010.36
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.262540079.25
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.261600009.21
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.251466468.98
EquityLatent ViewIT - Software0.242225438.52
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.233244008.10
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.22350007.86
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.217557437.57
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.21532257.49
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.203000007.11
EquityStanley Lifesty.Consumer Durables0.192500006.88
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.19910816.72
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services0.19974866.65
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.193418726.60
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.159423785.35
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.10146313.37
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.06104062.02
EquitySharda MotorAuto Components0.0129000.45
Debt Investments
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.8830031.04
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.86300030.29
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.85300029.95
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.71250025.22
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.71250025.15
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.71250025.02
NCDNexus Select-/-0.71250025.00
NCDTitan Company-/-0.71250024.97
NCDA B Real Estate-/-0.71250024.95
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.7025024.89
NCDVedanta-/-0.70250024.86
NCDFederal Bank-/-0.702524.78
NCDSuryapet Khammam-/-0.64250022.68
NCDReliance General-/-0.6225022.03
NCDAptus Finance In-/-0.59210020.70
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.43150015.26
NCDPiramal Capital-/-0.4319838015.17
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-0.43150015.09
NCDIIFL Finance-/-0.42150014.99
NCDHDFC Life Insur.-/-0.42150014.97
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.34120012.00
NCDPiramal Capital-/-0.29105010.37
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.28100010.04
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2810010.03
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.2810000010.02
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.17
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.16
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.14
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.13
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.11
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.10
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.08
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.176006.05
NCDAU Small Finance-/-0.1455.02
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-0.14504.97
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.18750000077.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.71590000060.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.72250000025.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.196626006.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.031000001.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.01195100.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00132000.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00102000.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00100000.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.0086000.08
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.060108.05
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.55014.95
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.12

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Meenakshi Dawar
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

