Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2009
Fund Manager
: Meenakshi Dawar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3531.27
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.0025
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.44
4.7
-4.89
-6.69
5.77
13.18
23.3
14.58
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.80
|1182356
|204.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.35
|1570000
|189.04
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.49
|730000
|123.20
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.18
|354838
|112.26
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.96
|665000
|104.41
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.74
|806000
|96.72
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.68
|933200
|94.77
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.47
|2800620
|87.22
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.97
|1010000
|69.56
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|400000
|63.73
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.72
|235000
|60.74
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.65
|682000
|58.38
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.58
|65600
|55.95
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.58
|40000
|55.74
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.37
|221296
|48.46
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|235000
|44.75
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.25
|469674
|44.19
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.22
|300000
|42.91
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.18
|265000
|41.73
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.08
|85150
|38.12
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.05
|600000
|37.23
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.04
|165810
|36.90
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.00
|2572980
|35.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.89
|797847
|31.51
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|0.87
|248655
|30.82
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.87
|141882
|30.77
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.86
|305000
|30.19
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|92261
|28.49
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.78
|215000
|27.61
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.75
|233754
|26.33
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.73
|700000
|25.85
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.70
|2097961
|24.87
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.68
|1100000
|24.43
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.68
|40000
|24.21
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.68
|164689
|24.10
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.64
|269200
|22.58
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.62
|500000
|21.80
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.53
|607795
|18.85
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.48
|500000
|16.96
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.47
|4973
|16.75
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.46
|100000
|16.41
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.46
|110000
|16.36
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.46
|144642
|16.13
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.44
|412840
|15.45
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.44
|46182
|15.37
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|50000
|15.35
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.40
|83617
|14.13
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|0.39
|841640
|13.88
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|0.39
|1296372
|13.84
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.37
|1000000
|13.07
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.36
|1000550
|12.60
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.36
|36072
|12.56
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.36
|700000
|12.54
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.34
|169000
|12.07
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.33
|76000
|11.80
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|360000
|11.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.29
|13180
|10.41
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.29
|50000
|10.36
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.26
|254007
|9.25
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.26
|160000
|9.21
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.25
|146646
|8.98
|Equity
|Latent View
|IT - Software
|0.24
|222543
|8.52
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.23
|324400
|8.10
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.22
|35000
|7.86
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.21
|755743
|7.57
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|53225
|7.49
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.20
|300000
|7.11
|Equity
|Stanley Lifesty.
|Consumer Durables
|0.19
|250000
|6.88
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.19
|91081
|6.72
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|0.19
|97486
|6.65
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.19
|341872
|6.60
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.15
|942378
|5.35
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.10
|14631
|3.37
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.06
|10406
|2.02
|Equity
|Sharda Motor
|Auto Components
|0.01
|2900
|0.45
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.88
|300
|31.04
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|30.29
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.85
|3000
|29.95
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|25.22
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.71
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|250
|24.89
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.70
|2500
|24.86
|NCD
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|25
|24.78
|NCD
|Suryapet Khammam
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|22.68
|NCD
|Reliance General
|-/-
|0.62
|250
|22.03
|NCD
|Aptus Finance In
|-/-
|0.59
|2100
|20.70
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|1500
|15.26
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.43
|198380
|15.17
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.43
|1500
|15.09
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.42
|1500
|14.99
|NCD
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|0.42
|1500
|14.97
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.34
|1200
|12.00
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.29
|1050
|10.37
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.28
|1000
|10.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|100
|10.03
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.28
|100000
|10.02
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.17
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.16
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.14
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.13
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.11
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.10
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.08
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.17
|600
|6.05
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.14
|5
|5.02
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.14
|50
|4.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.18
|7500000
|77.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.71
|5900000
|60.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.72
|2500000
|25.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|662600
|6.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|100000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|19510
|0.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|13200
|0.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|10200
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|8600
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.06
|0
|108.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.55
|0
|14.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.12
