Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2019
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.81
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 21-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 0.652
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1- NAV Chart
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
125.99
125.99
125.99
125.99
125.99
31.19
17.69
16.01
|Category Avg
11.66
12.76
11.19
10.63
18.64
11.47
13.35
9.22
|Category Best
126.07
126.07
126.07
126.07
126.07
31.24
17.71
16.02
|Category Worst
0.19
0.58
-3.35
-3.46
5.58
6.49
9.78
4.33
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund B SP 1- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Reliance Capital
|-/-
|92.69
|957
|23.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.31
|0
|1.88
