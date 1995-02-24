Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.4649
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed / switched after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
2.08
-0.05
-0.31
5.21
7.63
11.52
4.52
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.91
|270200
|46.80
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.50
|309400
|37.25
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.59
|259000
|31.08
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.76
|80600
|25.50
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.24
|556100
|21.95
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.23
|84600
|21.86
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.73
|500000
|18.46
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.59
|76090
|17.55
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.22
|483500
|15.05
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.15
|143125
|14.53
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.14
|86000
|14.51
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.12
|91100
|14.34
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.71
|52900
|11.58
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.64
|442800
|11.10
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.44
|98500
|9.75
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.42
|140000
|9.64
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.23
|134000
|8.31
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.22
|6900
|8.24
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.17
|200000
|7.90
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.16
|50000
|7.85
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.13
|48100
|7.66
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.12
|208600
|7.59
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.04
|511500
|7.01
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.91
|6100
|6.17
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.86
|722250
|5.84
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.80
|88600
|5.39
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.74
|140000
|5.04
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.72
|14000
|4.87
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.67
|71815
|4.54
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.66
|5625
|4.44
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.65
|185400
|4.39
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|14000
|3.80
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.48
|132800
|3.27
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|14200
|3.09
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.43
|207200
|2.92
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.40
|11000
|2.70
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.33
|15000
|2.23
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.31
|33000
|2.09
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|10800
|2.05
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.24
|16000
|1.59
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.23
|18500
|1.58
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.23
|5100
|1.57
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|17000
|1.49
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.22
|30000
|1.47
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.21
|55000
|1.40
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.19
|13500
|1.28
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.08
|11700
|0.54
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.06
|8612
|0.39
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.05
|20000
|0.32
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.01
|3000
|0.08
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.76
|50
|5.16
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|5.07
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|5.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|5.04
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|5.04
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.74
|500
|5.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.74
|50
|5.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.74
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.74
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.74
|500
|4.99
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.02
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.02
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.02
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.02
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.01
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.01
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.01
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.15
|100
|1.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.32
|3500000
|36.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.80
|2500000
|25.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.25
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.52
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.51
|1000000
|10.20
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|4.20
|0
|28.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.12
|0
|34.66
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|7.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.19
