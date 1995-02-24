iifl-logo
Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Scheme Name

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Launch Date

05-Apr-2025

Fund Manager

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.4649

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed / switched after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- NAV Chart

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.16
2.08
-0.05
-0.31
5.21
7.63
11.52
4.52
Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Equity Savings Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Manappuram Fin.4,80,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.9127020046.80
EquityICICI BankBanks5.5030940037.25
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.5925900031.08
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.768060025.50
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.2455610021.95
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.238460021.86
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.7350000018.46
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.597609017.55
EquityNTPCPower2.2248350015.05
EquityAxis BankBanks2.1514312514.53
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.148600014.51
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.129110014.34
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.715290011.58
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.6444280011.10
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.44985009.75
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.421400009.64
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.231340008.31
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.2269008.24
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.172000007.90
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.16500007.85
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.13481007.66
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.122086007.59
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.045115007.01
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.9161006.17
EquityCanara BankBanks0.867222505.84
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.80886005.39
EquityREC LtdFinance0.741400005.04
EquityTCSIT - Software0.72140004.87
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.67718154.54
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.6656254.44
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.651854004.39
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.56140003.80
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.481328003.27
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.46142003.09
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.432072002.92
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.40110002.70
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.33150002.23
EquityDLFRealty0.31330002.09
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.30108002.05
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.24160001.59
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.23185001.58
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.2351001.57
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.22170001.49
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.22300001.47
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.21550001.40
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.19135001.28
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.08117000.54
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.0686120.39
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.05200000.32
EquityWiproIT - Software0.0130000.08
Debt Investments
NCDI R F C-/-0.76505.16
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.755005.07
NCDTruhome Finance-/-0.755005.06
NCDS I D B I-/-0.755005.04
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.755005.04
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.745005.03
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.74505.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.745005.01
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.745005.00
NCDManappuram Fin.-/-0.745004.99
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.02
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.02
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.02
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.02
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.01
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.01
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.01
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.151001.01
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.32350000036.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.80250000025.72
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.25150000015.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.52100000010.28
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.51100000010.20
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-4.20028.45
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.12034.66
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.1107.74
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0300.19

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Sushil Budhia
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

