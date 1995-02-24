Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 17-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Himanshu Mange
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13483.98
Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 861.8881
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.55
-7.24
4.44
10.09
23.86
11.72
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF BSE Sensex- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|12002974
|2,077.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|11191822
|1,346.48
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|10733405
|1,287.57
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|5730425
|967.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|4245561
|666.38
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|1854017
|586.75
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|14684931
|579.61
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|1607055
|559.88
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|4515905
|458.74
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|2333823
|443.60
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|6087679
|418.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|441869
|377.45
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|1400580
|361.90
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|1416346
|310.43
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|1712720
|272.99
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|1678860
|264.41
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|209474
|250.21
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|10767825
|238.77
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|7537236
|234.37
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|3328383
|206.54
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|661911
|203.51
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|7229376
|181.20
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|178608
|180.64
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|13069889
|179.31
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|861163
|161.29
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|715154
|155.90
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|1008882
|150.21
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|1165076
|124.68
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|565904
|123.92
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|1050414
|103.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|17.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-8.65
