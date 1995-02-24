Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-2007
Fund Manager
: Vikram Dhawan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18779.61
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.5194
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.22
6.06
16.38
18.85
28.88
18.75
14.17
12.2
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD .995 1KG BAR
|-/-
|98.53
|21822
|18,502.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.47
|0
|276.47
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|2.34
|0
|0.00
