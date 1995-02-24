Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 22-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 185.87
Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 60.6145
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.59
2.98
4.49
9.78
6.84
-
6.21
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G Sec- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|97.81
|18479900
|185.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.47
|0
|2.79
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|1.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|0.25
