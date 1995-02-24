Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2009
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 29.27
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 490.0261
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.36
4.12
-9.54
-16.49
-0.6
3.13
18.84
12.9
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Shariah BeES- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|18.01
|15133
|5.27
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|9.83
|13145
|2.87
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.70
|15985
|2.54
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|8.43
|15676
|2.46
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.84
|1689
|1.71
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|5.45
|3289
|1.59
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.99
|6698
|1.46
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|4.78
|9400
|1.39
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|4.42
|57437
|1.29
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.24
|33583
|1.24
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.97
|5303
|1.16
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.91
|8140
|1.14
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.44
|9031
|1.00
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.17
|9632
|0.92
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.10
|1499
|0.90
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.74
|1745
|0.80
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.41
|1920
|0.70
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.32
|28659
|0.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.06
