Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - RGESS
Launch Date
: 11-Jun-2015
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 206.67
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 142.2132
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-13.32
2.04
11.83
25.92
14.66
|Category Avg
-1.49
5.11
-4.03
-8.66
4.13
10.93
24.58
13.26
|Category Best
-0.52
9.49
-2.91
-7.25
4.85
15.39
26
14.66
|Category Worst
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-16.07
1.67
9.71
23.28
10.96
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|15.79
|271089
|32.64
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|15.06
|184384
|31.11
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|10.80
|565153
|22.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|10.47
|62122
|21.63
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.80
|233926
|16.11
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.90
|64344
|10.13
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.34
|287826
|8.96
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|3.83
|127418
|7.90
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.34
|275351
|6.90
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.71
|88361
|5.60
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.58
|6747
|5.33
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.57
|235777
|5.31
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.52
|22586
|5.20
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.46
|137871
|5.09
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.31
|172124
|4.77
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|37072
|4.13
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.92
|40150
|3.97
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.59
|7162
|3.29
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.40
|7880
|2.90
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.35
|117648
|2.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.33
|0
|0.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.20
