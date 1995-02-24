Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 27-Jun-2016
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2355.97
Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.1355
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
2.16
3.5
4.89
10.77
7.62
6.16
7.12
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec Long Term Gilt- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|44.40
|104706200
|1,053.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|28.08
|65132500
|666.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|25.08
|57949200
|595.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|52.81
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.21
|0
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.13
