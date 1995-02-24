Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 25-May-2004
Fund Manager
: Himanshu Mange
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6732.39
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 529.0999
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.03
7.2
1.13
-0.58
9.05
12.25
24.95
16.93
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.89
|11227234
|1,945.00
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.69
|13803780
|1,662.11
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|3489662
|664.06
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.57
|5681143
|576.94
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.70
|7528416
|518.55
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|3328309
|329.53
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|12329762
|219.00
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|9386279
|184.97
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|31184635
|182.08
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.37
|2822915
|159.69
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|17348816
|151.61
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|16963191
|137.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|3.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-1.67
