Nippon India ETF Nifty IT
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty IT
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 24-Jun-2020
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1975.25
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 37.5352
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.61
-20.1
-15.92
1.1
0.32
-
21.65
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.06
|3401392
|574.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.59
|1280905
|446.17
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.58
|1326774
|208.97
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.93
|1317761
|196.06
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.26
|5878200
|163.20
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|218763
|116.02
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.15
|138163
|101.71
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.54
|192006
|89.58
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.67
|234653
|52.73
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.31
|56905
|25.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|1.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-0.45
