Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 24-Oct-2007
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2307.54
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 71.3543
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2
14
-3.07
-4.05
-11.82
32.14
39.37
5.87
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|32.81
|10989998
|756.99
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|15.35
|17976748
|354.26
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|12.58
|33227500
|290.37
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|11.39
|32489310
|262.83
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|9.05
|18620566
|208.73
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|7.54
|3405415
|173.94
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|4.83
|11710115
|111.43
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|3.05
|15161179
|70.36
|Equity
|I O B
|Banks
|1.25
|6610542
|28.77
|Equity
|Central Bank
|Banks
|1.11
|5803011
|25.52
|Equity
|UCO Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|5325015
|19.36
|Equity
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|Banks
|0.20
|1147369
|4.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|1.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-1.58
