Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5250.53
Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 129.3613
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.24
0.73
2
3.61
7.89
6.15
-
6.32
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.71
|24251000
|247.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.18
|21515000
|219.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.83
|19827000
|200.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.59
|18595000
|188.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.44
|17752100
|180.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.28
|16900000
|171.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.67
|13820300
|140.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.53
|13095000
|133.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.42
|12541500
|126.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.39
|12440700
|125.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.31
|11890100
|121.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.17
|11190000
|113.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.16
|11160000
|113.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.05
|10600000
|107.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.90
|9852900
|99.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.87
|9747400
|98.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.79
|9207000
|93.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.78
|9200000
|93.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.73
|8925000
|90.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.70
|8786700
|89.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.69
|8700000
|88.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.67
|8617400
|87.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.64
|8500000
|86.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.56
|8079100
|81.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.55
|8000000
|81.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.45
|7500000
|76.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.45
|7514900
|75.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.34
|6944400
|70.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.32
|6819000
|69.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.26
|6500000
|66.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.25
|6500000
|65.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.25
|6500000
|65.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.25
|6500000
|65.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.22
|6340600
|63.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.22
|6295800
|63.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.08
|5600000
|56.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.07
|5580000
|56.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.06
|5500000
|55.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|4709900
|47.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.89
|4647000
|46.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.87
|4500000
|45.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.86
|4464600
|45.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.81
|4200000
|42.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.79
|4100000
|41.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.79
|4102500
|41.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.78
|4028000
|40.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.78
|4000000
|40.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.76
|4000000
|39.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|3500000
|35.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.67
|3500000
|35.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.67
|3500000
|35.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.60
|3079500
|31.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|3000000
|30.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|3000000
|30.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|2900000
|29.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.52
|2724000
|27.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.50
|2600000
|26.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.47
|2500000
|24.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.42
|2200000
|22.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.39
|2000000
|20.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.38
|2000000
|20.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|1600000
|16.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.30
|1550000
|15.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1500000
|15.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1500000
|15.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.28
|1474900
|14.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1200000
|12.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|659500
|6.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|4.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.07
|347000
|3.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|285000
|2.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|246600
|2.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|140600
|1.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|114400
|1.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|98100
|0.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|80000
|0.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|60000
|0.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|30000
|0.30
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|4.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|67.31
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|17.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.19
