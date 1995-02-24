Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.0047
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.2
2.79
3.87
9.12
7.22
7.22
8.23
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLI Sr 8 G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|38.43
|2356500
|24.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|24.50
|1500000
|15.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.91
|250000
|2.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.31
|210000
|2.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.11
|190000
|1.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.97
|181800
|1.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.77
|170000
|1.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.77
|170000
|1.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.74
|167000
|1.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.46
|150000
|1.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.11
|128600
|1.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.65
|100000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.03
|62900
|0.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.82
|50000
|0.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.81
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.65
|40000
|0.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.49
|30000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.43
|36000
|0.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.37
|22400
|0.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.25
|15000
|0.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|15000
|0.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|8000
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.63
|0
|1.67
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.93
|0
|0.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
