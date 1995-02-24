Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3041
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.8
2
3.56
7.95
6.16
-
5.88
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 1 G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|35.38
|7798400
|79.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|26.82
|5912400
|60.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.07
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.76
|1050000
|10.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.54
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.98
|965000
|8.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.30
|800000
|7.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.25
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.52
|335000
|3.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.85
|188000
|1.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.63
|140000
|1.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.49
|107000
|1.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.47
|103500
|1.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2059
|-/-
|0.45
|110200
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.41
|90800
|0.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|94000
|0.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|75000
|0.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|68000
|0.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|35000
|0.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|27900
|0.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.08
|17000
|0.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.68
|0
|3.75
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.67
|0
|1.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
