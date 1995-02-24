Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3323
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.14
2.65
4.2
9.15
7.14
-
7.01
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIII Sr 5 G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|44.34
|7427500
|76.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|35.91
|6190000
|62.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.71
|450000
|4.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.56
|548000
|4.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.41
|515000
|4.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.73
|287700
|2.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.33
|220000
|2.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.18
|195000
|2.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.08
|231000
|1.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.03
|171000
|1.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2059
|-/-
|0.67
|142600
|1.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.42
|70000
|0.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.36
|60000
|0.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|51000
|0.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.30
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.30
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.30
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|8000
|0.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|8000
|0.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.03
|5000
|0.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|2600
|0.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|2000
|0.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|2000
|0.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|2000
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|3.94
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|0.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement