Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.227
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
1.03
2.44
4.02
8.82
-
-
8.25
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLIV Sr 1 Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|62.16
|4500000
|45.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|11.85
|1007800
|8.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|11.23
|955000
|8.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.77
|231900
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.56
|218000
|1.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.20
|159000
|1.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2059
|-/-
|1.80
|153300
|1.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.74
|125300
|1.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.55
|131500
|1.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|2900
|0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.40
|0
|1.02
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|0.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
