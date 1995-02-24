Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6065
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
0.89
2.02
3.68
8.03
-
-
7.68
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 4 Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|97.20
|11800000
|110.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.78
|337800
|3.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.03
