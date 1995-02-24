Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9334
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
1.14
2.44
4.63
9.22
-
-
9.18
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Fixed Horizon XLV Sr 5 Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.99
|2000
|19.96
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|7.89
|1750
|17.51
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.64
|1700
|16.94
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.78
|150
|15.04
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|6.75
|1500
|14.98
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|6.71
|1500
|14.89
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|6.51
|145
|14.45
|NCD
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|5.12
|113
|11.36
|NCD
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|4.98
|1100
|11.06
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.96
|1100
|11.01
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|4.48
|1000
|9.93
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|4.30
|950
|9.53
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|4.23
|950
|9.39
|NCD
|Vivriti Capital
|-/-
|4.03
|900
|8.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.82
|63
|6.26
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.24
|500
|4.97
|NCD
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|2.03
|450
|4.51
|NCD
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|1.72
|380
|3.81
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|25
|2.49
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.58
|13
|1.29
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.22
|5
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.26
|0
|9.37
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.64
|0
|3.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
