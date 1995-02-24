Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 26-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Meenakshi Dawar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7659.05
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.221
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 10% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% if redeemed or switchd out on or efore completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. NIl if redeemed or switched out after the completion of 12 Months from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.51
6.28
-8.97
-12.26
3.75
12.3
-
12.22
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.94
|3066200
|531.18
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.35
|3403286
|409.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.70
|1680000
|283.53
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.43
|831063
|262.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.86
|256605
|218.89
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.67
|1704000
|204.49
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.57
|1935000
|196.50
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.94
|575000
|148.64
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.75
|4300000
|133.92
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.74
|3058685
|133.37
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.73
|131000
|132.68
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.70
|109202
|130.45
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.63
|797073
|125.15
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.58
|528395
|121.03
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.56
|835000
|119.44
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.51
|1167820
|115.62
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.50
|3152820
|114.85
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.49
|235000
|114.01
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.48
|9532416
|113.04
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.47
|512960
|112.35
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.37
|1520000
|104.69
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.31
|6091450
|100.52
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.25
|2600000
|96.03
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|1.14
|6928658
|87.32
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.13
|528466
|86.89
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.13
|771065
|86.86
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.11
|409005
|84.78
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.08
|4600000
|82.41
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.06
|806109
|81.02
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|425000
|80.94
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.03
|176916
|79.21
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.03
|607022
|79.17
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.01
|249760
|77.13
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.00
|2994830
|76.29
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.99
|1064000
|76.19
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.97
|500659
|74.49
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.95
|989733
|73.08
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.93
|3237380
|71.90
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.93
|850000
|71.29
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.92
|1145216
|70.48
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.92
|428146
|70.29
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.90
|1749999
|69.08
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|1131132
|65.16
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.81
|762581
|62.29
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.81
|2119962
|62.27
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.80
|179924
|61.24
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.77
|686729
|58.79
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.76
|266591
|57.82
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.75
|138322
|57.32
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.75
|900000
|57.09
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|164851
|54.87
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.70
|68261
|53.94
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|115627
|53.46
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.68
|111683
|52.11
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.66
|5066170
|50.76
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.63
|1601605
|48.44
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|0.58
|908663
|44.52
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.58
|507642
|44.19
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.55
|648939
|42.33
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.54
|296610
|41.54
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.53
|660000
|40.96
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.53
|650000
|40.54
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.52
|557470
|39.85
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.52
|3015961
|39.44
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|350327
|39.11
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.51
|1563585
|39.06
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.49
|660771
|37.37
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.48
|150000
|36.93
|Equity
|Harsha Engg Intl
|Industrial Products
|0.47
|902840
|35.68
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|1324133
|35.61
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.43
|990149
|33.13
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|1018606
|32.71
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.43
|145000
|32.58
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.42
|450000
|32.15
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.41
|1015265
|31.49
|Equity
|Kansai Nerolac
|Consumer Durables
|0.39
|1324500
|30.02
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.39
|192461
|29.88
|Equity
|Welspun Living
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.35
|2496514
|26.69
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.34
|590717
|26.20
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.32
|374853
|24.48
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.31
|17000
|23.69
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.30
|183602
|23.26
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.28
|200000
|21.38
|Equity
|Stanley Lifesty.
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|711000
|19.57
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.24
|35274
|18.72
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.17
|145711
|12.81
|Equity
|Rishabh Instrum.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.07
|261753
|5.49
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.04
|29444
|2.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.01
|0
|383.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|2.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-8.90
