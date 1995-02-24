Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vikas Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7624.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9523
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.11
1.43
2.61
4.39
8.93
6.86
6.98
6.64
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.63
|35000
|351.50
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.61
|2800
|274.13
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.32
|25000
|252.19
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.29
|25000
|250.06
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.91
|22000
|221.02
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.85
|2100
|216.66
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.80
|2150
|212.68
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|2.66
|20000
|201.59
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.65
|2000
|201.11
|ZCB
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|2.39
|1488
|181.21
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.21
|16500
|167.48
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.20
|1609
|166.95
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.99
|15000
|150.92
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.91
|14500
|145.29
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.85
|149
|140.33
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.66
|12500
|125.81
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.45
|11000
|110.05
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.33
|10000
|100.87
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|1.32
|10000
|100.51
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.32
|10000
|99.97
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.31
|10000
|99.73
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.24
|100
|94.04
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.19
|9000
|90.12
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.10
|86
|83.89
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.07
|812
|81.27
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.06
|8000
|80.16
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|8000
|79.87
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|7500
|75.28
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.99
|7500
|74.86
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.90
|6800
|68.31
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.80
|6000
|60.57
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.79
|6000
|59.79
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.79
|600
|59.62
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.78
|572
|59.16
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.68
|500
|52.00
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.67
|500
|51.19
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.46
|NCD
|Nomura Fixed
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.13
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.12
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.11
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|49.94
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.66
|5000
|49.77
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.65
|50
|49.63
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.65
|500
|49.59
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.58
|4400
|44.37
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.58
|4400
|44.20
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|4000
|40.14
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|4000
|40.04
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|37.77
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|250
|26.08
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|250
|26.03
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|25.28
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|25.23
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.33
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.33
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.21
|150
|15.72
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.12
|1800
|9.24
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|0.11
|1800
|8.62
|NCD
|M R P L
|-/-
|0.09
|70
|6.90
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.79
|21000000
|212.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.76
|20000000
|209.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.69
|20000000
|204.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.65
|19500000
|200.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.49
|11000000
|113.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.11
|8335600
|83.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.09
|7937200
|82.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.87
|6500000
|65.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.67
|5000000
|50.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|2500000
|25.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.27
|2000000
|20.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|1000000
|10.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.07
|606000
|5.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|321900
|3.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|168900
|1.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|111000
|1.11
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-3.29
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-3.68
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-3.95
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-5.66
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.32
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.43
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.44
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|187.15
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|123.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|1.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement