Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Pranay Sinha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2125.7
Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.1124
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest- NAV Chart
Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.89
3.15
3.68
4.37
10.64
7.91
7.07
5.34
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India GSF Dir Auto Annual Reinvest- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.58
|30500000
|312.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.31
|29500000
|306.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|11.77
|25000000
|251.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.90
|20500000
|211.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.14
|16965200
|174.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.83
|14500000
|146.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.70
|14000000
|143.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.71
|6000000
|57.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.35
|5000000
|50.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.16
|4500000
|46.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.69
|3472100
|36.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.65
|3500000
|35.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.43
|3000000
|30.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.39
|3000000
|29.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.22
|2500000
|26.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.21
|2500000
|25.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.17
|2500000
|24.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.04
|2150000
|22.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.99
|2065600
|21.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.87
|1500000
|18.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.70
|1500000
|14.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|1000000
|10.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.46
|1000000
|9.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|874200
|9.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|472000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|499600
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|481200
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|330000
|3.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|277400
|2.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|250000
|2.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|215800
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|176800
|1.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|183190
|1.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.07
|141300
|1.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|83400
|0.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|48100
|0.47
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.82
|0
|60.90
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.46
|0
|9.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.81
