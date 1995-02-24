Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 824.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 61.5673
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.22
1.7
1.84
2.86
8.21
8.59
9.73
7.48
|Category Avg
0.47
3.01
0.56
0.1
8.62
11.75
13.75
9.62
|Category Best
1.14
4.05
1.84
2.86
9.73
14.99
17.59
12.34
|Category Worst
0.21
1.63
-0.42
-2.04
7.42
7.59
8.84
7.41
Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.42
|68871
|11.75
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.99
|65396
|8.17
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.95
|62676
|7.82
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.64
|33596
|5.30
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.52
|26404
|4.31
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.51
|12067
|4.23
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.39
|10204
|3.25
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.38
|75600
|3.11
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.37
|41931
|3.05
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.33
|10459
|2.76
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.32
|25861
|2.61
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.30
|2911
|2.45
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.29
|12051
|2.39
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.26
|9756
|2.12
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|11797
|1.98
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.21
|11564
|1.77
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.21
|51915
|1.72
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.20
|1452
|1.67
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.17
|4559
|1.37
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.16
|49794
|1.33
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.16
|88130
|1.32
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.16
|1262
|1.31
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.16
|19594
|1.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.14
|6610
|1.19
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.13
|4926
|1.09
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.13
|15960
|1.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.13
|1423
|1.06
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.13
|10565
|1.05
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.12
|4237
|1.00
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.12
|42612
|0.96
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.10
|22894
|0.86
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.10
|5907
|0.86
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.10
|3900
|0.85
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.10
|32348
|0.85
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.09
|1392
|0.78
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.09
|1524
|0.76
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.09
|6635
|0.73
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.08
|4919
|0.68
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.08
|1115
|0.68
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.08
|6796
|0.64
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.08
|10159
|0.63
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.07
|9113
|0.61
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.07
|1290
|0.60
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.07
|20858
|0.55
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.06
|1419
|0.50
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.04
|5905
|0.35
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|7560
|0.12
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.00
|738
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.03
|5000
|49.85
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|4.22
|3500
|34.86
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|3.70
|400000
|30.62
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|3.25
|2700
|26.87
|NCD
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|3.18
|2600
|26.26
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|3.06
|2500
|25.31
|NCD
|Prestige Project
|-/-
|3.04
|2500
|25.12
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.02
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|2.98
|250
|24.67
|NCD
|Sandur Manganese
|-/-
|2.96
|2500
|24.47
|NCD
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|2.95
|2500
|24.39
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|2.64
|2200
|21.86
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.84
|1500
|15.21
|NCD
|Niwas Housing
|-/-
|1.80
|1500
|14.89
|NCD
|Hiranandani Fin
|-/-
|1.80
|1500
|14.85
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.22
|1000
|10.05
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.21
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|1.21
|100000
|10.01
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.21
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.21
|100
|10.00
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.21
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.21
|1000
|9.99
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|1.14
|10
|9.46
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|1.11
|15
|9.13
|NCD
|Vivriti Capital
|-/-
|0.72
|600
|5.97
|NCD
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|0.61
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.61
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Niwas Housing
|-/-
|0.60
|500
|4.96
|NCD
|Vivriti Capital
|-/-
|0.51
|170000
|4.23
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|0.48
|400
|3.97
|NCD
|Aptus Finance In
|-/-
|0.48
|400
|3.95
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.39
|310
|3.21
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.39
|310
|3.18
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.17
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.17
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.16
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.15
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.14
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.38
|310
|3.13
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.12
|100
|1.00
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|0.06
|5
|0.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.14
|5000000
|50.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.69
|3000000
|30.50
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Trust Investment
|-/-
|3.00
|500
|24.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.04
|0
|49.89
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.73
|0
|13.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement