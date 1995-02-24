iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sushil Budhia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

824.78

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.7263

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.22
1.69
1.84
2.86
8.21
8.57
9.71
7.47
Category Avg
0.47
3.01
0.56
0.1
8.62
11.75
13.75
9.62
Category Best
1.14
4.05
1.84
2.86
9.73
14.99
17.59
12.34
Category Worst
0.21
1.63
-0.42
-2.04
7.42
7.59
8.84
7.41

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Mar-20250.7780

Nippon India Hybrid Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.426887111.75
EquityICICI BankBanks0.99653968.17
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.95626767.82
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.64335965.30
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.52264044.31
EquityTCSIT - Software0.51120674.23
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.39102043.25
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.38756003.11
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.37419313.05
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.33104592.76
EquityAxis BankBanks0.32258612.61
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.3029112.45
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.29120512.39
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.2697562.12
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.24117971.98
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.21115641.77
EquityNTPCPower0.21519151.72
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.2014521.67
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.1745591.37
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.16497941.33
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.16881301.32
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.1612621.31
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.16195941.28
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.1466101.19
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.1349261.09
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.13159601.08
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.1314231.06
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.13105651.05
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.1242371.00
EquityO N G COil0.12426120.96
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.10228940.86
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1059070.86
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.1039000.85
EquityWiproIT - Software0.10323480.85
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0913920.78
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.0915240.76
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0966350.73
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.0849190.68
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.0811150.68
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.0867960.64
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.08101590.63
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.0791130.61
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.0712900.60
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.07208580.55
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0614190.50
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.0459050.35
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0275600.12
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.007380.03
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-6.03500049.85
NCDA B Real Estate-/-4.22350034.86
NCDPiramal Capital-/-3.7040000030.62
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-3.25270026.87
NCDDelhi Intl.Airp.-/-3.18260026.26
NCDTruhome Finance-/-3.06250025.31
NCDPrestige Project-/-3.04250025.12
NCDVedanta-/-3.02250024.98
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-2.9825024.67
NCDSandur Manganese-/-2.96250024.47
NCDRenew Solar Ener-/-2.95250024.39
NCDAshoka Buildcon-/-2.64220021.86
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-1.84150015.21
NCDNiwas Housing-/-1.80150014.89
NCDHiranandani Fin-/-1.80150014.85
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-1.22100010.05
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-1.21100010.02
NCDArka Fincap-/-1.2110000010.01
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-1.21100010.00
NCDSMFG Home Financ-/-1.2110010.00
NCDIndostar Capital-/-1.21100010.00
NCDIIFL Finance-/-1.2110009.99
PTCVajra Trust-/-1.14109.46
PTCVajra Trust-/-1.11159.13
NCDVivriti Capital-/-0.726005.97
NCDProfectus Capita-/-0.615005.01
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.615005.01
NCDNiwas Housing-/-0.605004.96
NCDVivriti Capital-/-0.511700004.23
NCDAshoka Buildcon-/-0.484003.97
NCDAptus Finance In-/-0.484003.95
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.393103.21
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.393103.18
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.17
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.17
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.16
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.15
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.14
NCDT S I I C L-/-0.383103.13
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-0.121001.00
NCDNuvoco Vistas-/-0.0650.49
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.14500000050.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.69300000030.50
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperTrust Investment-/-3.0050024.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.04049.89
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.73013.94
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.03

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Sushil Budhia
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

