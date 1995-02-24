Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Dec-1997
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 411.26
Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY- NAV Chart
Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
2.42
3.11
3.87
9.05
6.27
5.48
7.66
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Income Fund IDCW HY- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.99
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.98
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|5.96
|25
|24.81
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.41
|100
|10.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.40
|100
|9.99
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.22
|50
|5.09
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.17
|50
|4.86
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|21.76
|9000000
|90.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|19.85
|8000000
|82.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|11.97
|5000000
|49.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.10
|2500000
|25.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|300
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|90
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.37
|0
|55.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.43
|0
|6.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|0.52
