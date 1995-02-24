Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Himanshu Mange
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 760.9
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.5131
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A- NAV Chart
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.37
-3.6
-7.32
4.22
9.89
22.51
11.91
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan Dir IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.42
|677560
|117.29
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|631771
|76.00
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|605893
|72.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.18
|323478
|54.60
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|239659
|37.61
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|104658
|33.12
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|828954
|32.71
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|90717
|31.60
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|254920
|25.89
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|131743
|25.04
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|343645
|23.65
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|24943
|21.30
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|79062
|20.42
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|79952
|17.52
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|96682
|15.41
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|94770
|14.92
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|11825
|14.12
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|607836
|13.47
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|425472
|13.23
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|187885
|11.65
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|37364
|11.48
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|408093
|10.22
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|10082
|10.19
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|737786
|10.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|48612
|9.10
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|40370
|8.80
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|56951
|8.47
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|65768
|7.03
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|31945
|6.99
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|59295
|5.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|2.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-1.82
