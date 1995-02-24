iifl-logo
Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

09-Sep-2010

Fund Manager

Himanshu Mange

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

760.9

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  30.43

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed/switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q- NAV Chart

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.35
-3.65
-7.43
3.95
9.41
21.97
9.27
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
24-Feb-202013.2811270

Nippon India Index Fund BSE Sensex Plan IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels80,951

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks15.42677560117.29
EquityICICI BankBanks9.9963177176.00
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products9.5560589372.68
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.1832347854.60
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.9423965937.61
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.3510465833.12
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.3082895432.71
EquityTCSIT - Software4.159071731.60
EquityAxis BankBanks3.4025492025.89
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.2913174325.04
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.1134364523.65
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.802494321.30
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.687906220.42
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.307995217.52
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.039668215.41
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.969477014.92
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.861182514.12
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.7760783613.47
EquityNTPCPower1.7442547213.23
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.5318788511.65
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.513736411.48
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.3440809310.22
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.341008210.19
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.3373778610.12
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.20486129.10
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.16403708.80
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.11569518.47
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.92657687.03
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.92319456.99
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.77592955.86
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.2702.06
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.01
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.220-1.82

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Himanshu Mange
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

