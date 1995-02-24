Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Interval Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vikas Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3.74
Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.2395
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.1
0.44
1.34
2.76
5.67
5.88
4.8
6.42
|Category Avg
0.11
0.45
1.32
2.69
5.79
5.81
4.58
6.32
|Category Best
0.18
0.61
1.74
3.48
7.27
7.2
5.97
7.36
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-
-
2.31
Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Interval Fund Mthly Sr II Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|101.10
|0
|3.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.13
|0
|-0.04
