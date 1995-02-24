Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 08-Aug-2014
Fund Manager
: Kinjal Desai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 267.43
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.3029
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after the completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-5.41
-5.23
-2.68
-5.06
0.57
5.19
9.72
5.86
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|BayCurrent Consulting Inc
|Research & Consulting Services
|3.82
|27500
|10.20
|Foreign Equity
|Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
|Brewers
|3.68
|90500
|9.82
|Foreign Equity
|Sony Group Corporation
|Consumer Electronics
|3.59
|44000
|9.59
|Foreign Equity
|Mitsui Fudosan Co
|Diversified Real Estate Activities
|3.43
|121000
|9.17
|Foreign Equity
|East Japan Railway
|Rail Transportation
|3.42
|52800
|9.13
|Foreign Equity
|Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
|Marine Transportation
|3.41
|29700
|9.12
|Foreign Equity
|Komatsu Ltd
|Construction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equi
|3.40
|34900
|9.08
|Foreign Equity
|Daiwa House Industry
|Diversified Real Estate Activities
|3.34
|31000
|8.92
|Foreign Equity
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
|Diversified Banks
|3.33
|80300
|8.90
|Foreign Equity
|Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc
|Life & Health Insurance
|3.32
|34500
|8.88
|Foreign Equity
|Toyota Motor Corp
|Automobile Manufacturers
|3.23
|55100
|8.63
|Foreign Equity
|Kao Corporation
|Personal Care Products
|3.13
|22200
|8.38
|Foreign Equity
|Nidec Corporation
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|3.06
|52300
|8.18
|Foreign Equity
|NTT Corp
|Integrated Telecommunication Services
|3.01
|950300
|8.05
|Foreign Equity
|Hitachi Ltd
|Industrial Conglomerates
|3.01
|36800
|8.04
|Foreign Equity
|Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
|Property & Casualty Insurance
|3.00
|26000
|8.02
|Foreign Equity
|Keyence Corp
|Electronic Equipment & Instruments
|2.98
|2300
|7.96
|Foreign Equity
|Ajinomoto Co Inc
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|2.97
|22700
|7.94
|Foreign Equity
|Orix Corporation
|Diversified Financial Services
|2.94
|43600
|7.84
|Foreign Equity
|Denso Corp
|Automotive Parts & Equipment
|2.91
|68900
|7.77
|Foreign Equity
|Tokyo Electron Ltd
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|2.89
|6000
|7.73
|Foreign Equity
|Sumitomo Elec Indust
|Automotive Parts & Equipment
|2.88
|50500
|7.70
|Foreign Equity
|Mitsui & Co Ltd
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|2.78
|45600
|7.43
|Foreign Equity
|Daikin Industries Ltd
|Building Products
|2.77
|8100
|7.41
|Foreign Equity
|SMC Corp
|Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
|2.71
|2300
|7.24
|Foreign Equity
|Fast Retailing Co Ltd
|Apparel Retail
|2.68
|2700
|7.15
|Foreign Equity
|Shin Etsu Chemical Co
|Specialty Chemicals
|2.65
|27100
|7.09
|Foreign Equity
|TDK Corp
|Electronic Components
|2.55
|73800
|6.82
|Foreign Equity
|Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
|Human Resource & Employment Services
|2.51
|13100
|6.72
|Foreign Equity
|Nitori Holdings Co Ltd
|Homefurnishing Retail
|2.50
|7400
|6.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.14
|0
|21.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-0.20
