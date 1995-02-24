iifl-logo
Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign Equity

Launch Date

08-Aug-2014

Fund Manager

Kinjal Desai

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

267.43

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  18.3029

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after the completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- NAV Chart

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-5.41
-5.23
-2.68
-5.06
0.57
5.19
9.72
5.86
Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityBayCurrent Consulting IncResearch & Consulting Services3.822750010.20
Foreign EquityAsahi Group Holdings LtdBrewers3.68905009.82
Foreign EquitySony Group CorporationConsumer Electronics3.59440009.59
Foreign EquityMitsui Fudosan CoDiversified Real Estate Activities3.431210009.17
Foreign EquityEast Japan RailwayRail Transportation3.42528009.13
Foreign EquityNippon Yusen Kabushiki KaishaMarine Transportation3.41297009.12
Foreign EquityKomatsu LtdConstruction Machinery & Heavy Transportation Equi3.40349009.08
Foreign EquityDaiwa House IndustryDiversified Real Estate Activities3.34310008.92
Foreign EquityMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group IncDiversified Banks3.33803008.90
Foreign EquityDai-ichi Life Holdings IncLife & Health Insurance3.32345008.88
Foreign EquityToyota Motor CorpAutomobile Manufacturers3.23551008.63
Foreign EquityKao CorporationPersonal Care Products3.13222008.38
Foreign EquityNidec CorporationElectrical Components & Equipment3.06523008.18
Foreign EquityNTT CorpIntegrated Telecommunication Services3.019503008.05
Foreign EquityHitachi LtdIndustrial Conglomerates3.01368008.04
Foreign EquityTokio Marine Holdings IncProperty & Casualty Insurance3.00260008.02
Foreign EquityKeyence CorpElectronic Equipment & Instruments2.9823007.96
Foreign EquityAjinomoto Co IncPackaged Foods & Meats2.97227007.94
Foreign EquityOrix CorporationDiversified Financial Services2.94436007.84
Foreign EquityDenso CorpAutomotive Parts & Equipment2.91689007.77
Foreign EquityTokyo Electron LtdSemiconductor Materials & Equipment2.8960007.73
Foreign EquitySumitomo Elec IndustAutomotive Parts & Equipment2.88505007.70
Foreign EquityMitsui & Co LtdTrading Companies & Distributors2.78456007.43
Foreign EquityDaikin Industries LtdBuilding Products2.7781007.41
Foreign EquitySMC CorpIndustrial Machinery & Supplies & Components2.7123007.24
Foreign EquityFast Retailing Co LtdApparel Retail2.6827007.15
Foreign EquityShin Etsu Chemical CoSpecialty Chemicals2.65271007.09
Foreign EquityTDK CorpElectronic Components2.55738006.82
Foreign EquityRecruit Holdings Co LtdHuman Resource & Employment Services2.51131006.72
Foreign EquityNitori Holdings Co LtdHomefurnishing Retail2.5074006.69
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.14021.76
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0400.11
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.080-0.20

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Kinjal Desai
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

