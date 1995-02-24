iifl-logo
Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Vikas Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

33917.18

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  6354.7792

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
0.75
1.89
3.68
7.43
6.84
5.53
6.91
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.6020500204.90
NCDSMFG Home Financ-/-0.2895095.01
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.015004.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.9532500000325.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.6522500000224.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.5519000000190.00
Govt. SecuritiesGsec-/-0.291000000099.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.15506460050.31
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.13450000045.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.13450000045.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.12400000039.92
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.04150000015.04
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.88100000000986.92
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.87100000000984.69
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.1515000736.56
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.0069216000684.79
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.8765000000640.82
Commercial PaperBiocon-/-1.6411400563.82
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5811000541.70
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.5811000540.41
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.4410000494.37
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.4410000494.26
Certificate of DepositsI O B-/-1.4410000493.70
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.4310000491.85
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.4310000491.82
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4310000491.76
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.4310000491.72
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.4310000491.30
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-1.4310000490.90
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1640000000397.73
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.158000395.45
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.158000394.52
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.158000393.95
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.158000395.43
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.158000395.33
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.158000394.99
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.158000394.16
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.017000346.16
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-1.017000346.09
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.017000346.09
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0135000000345.83
Commercial PaperHindustan Zinc-/-1.007000344.08
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.936500320.01
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.876000296.95
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.866000296.42
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.866000295.40
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.866000294.51
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.866000294.50
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.866000294.38
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-0.866000296.06
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.866000295.42
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.866000294.79
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.785400266.14
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.735000249.12
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.735000249.11
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.735000249.62
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.735000249.54
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-0.735000249.53
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.725000247.69
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.725000247.11
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.725000246.17
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.725000246.02
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.725000245.99
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.725000245.75
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.725000245.68
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.725000245.62
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-0.725000245.62
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.725000245.60
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.725000245.59
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.725000245.48
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.725000247.96
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.725000247.32
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.725000247.24
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.725000247.12
Certificate of DepositsUCO Bank-/-0.725000246.24
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.725000245.87
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.725000245.84
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.725000245.61
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.725000245.59
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.7124500000244.82
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.715000245.06
Commercial PaperONGC Petro Add.-/-0.584000199.91
Commercial PaperNirma-/-0.584000199.88
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.584000199.79
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-0.584000199.55
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.584000198.42
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.584000198.19
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.584000197.75
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.584000197.71
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.584000197.63
Commercial PaperKisetsu Saison-/-0.584000197.32
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.584000197.24
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.584000199.29
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.584000197.46
Certificate of DepositsI O B-/-0.574000197.16
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.574000196.97
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.574000197.19
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.574000196.85
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.574000196.85
Commercial PaperTata Housing-/-0.574000196.42
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.574000196.30
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.543700184.86
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.503500172.33
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.443000149.85
Commercial PaperNu Vista-/-0.443000149.84
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-0.443000149.77
Commercial PaperGIC Housing Fin-/-0.433000148.25
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.433000147.85
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.433000147.65
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.433000147.55
Commercial PaperGIC Housing Fin-/-0.433000147.48
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.433000147.19
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.433000148.06
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.4314836800147.15
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.4214500000144.00
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3913500000133.72
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.362500124.90
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.362500123.44
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.362500123.44
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.362500123.10
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.29200098.86
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.29200098.80
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.29200098.65
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.29200098.64
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.29200098.50
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.29200098.49
Commercial PaperSEIL Energy Indi-/-0.29200098.42
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.29200098.35
Commercial PaperMindspace Busine-/-0.29200098.27
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.29200098.21
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.29200098.16
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.29200098.13
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.29200098.13
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.29200098.04
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.291000000098.58
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.29200099.33
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.29200098.47
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.22150074.18
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.22150074.04
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.22150074.17
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.22150074.06
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.22150073.85
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.22150073.84
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.17120058.93
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.15100049.91
Commercial PaperSMFG Home Financ-/-0.14100049.29
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.14100049.11
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.14100049.06
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.14100049.05
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.14100049.18
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.09300000029.68
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.0750024.61
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0750024.97
Commercial PaperArka Fincap-/-0.0750024.97
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.0750024.63
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.0640019.96
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.850635.38
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.0309.78
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0104.22
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--6.660-2,263.76

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vikas Agrawal
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

