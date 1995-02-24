Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2007
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7275.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1015.0256
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL ( W E F - 11-02-2009)
Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W- NAV Chart
Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.02
2.15
3.76
8.29
6.59
5.99
7.2
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Low Duration Fund Retail IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|2.81
|20000
|202.16
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.70
|19500
|194.45
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|2.40
|18000
|172.90
|NCD
|Highway Infra
|-/-
|2.37
|1750
|170.85
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.15
|15500
|154.55
|PTC
|Naomi
|-/-
|2.15
|10000
|155.02
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|2.09
|15000
|150.37
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.08
|15000
|150.01
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.02
|14500
|145.54
|NCD
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|-/-
|1.95
|14000
|140.79
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.85
|142
|133.54
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.74
|12500
|125.53
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.66
|12000
|119.67
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.47
|140
|105.76
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|100.07
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|99.89
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|99.89
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|1.39
|10000
|99.83
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|1.32
|9500
|95.22
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.05
|7500
|75.57
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.04
|7500
|75.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.04
|7500
|75.08
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.04
|7500
|75.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|7500
|74.86
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.00
|7200
|71.71
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.97
|700
|69.74
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.89
|650
|64.22
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.89
|75
|63.82
|PTC
|Dhruva XXIII
|-/-
|0.87
|100
|62.47
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|50.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|50.11
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|50.10
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.06
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|49.77
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|49.76
|PTC
|Naomi
|-/-
|0.64
|10000
|45.99
|NCD
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.63
|4500
|45.16
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|3800
|37.91
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.52
|3750
|37.46
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.49
|3500
|35.12
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.49
|3500
|35.07
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.49
|350000
|35.00
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|24.94
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.34
|250
|24.60
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.33
|1842
|23.89
|NCD
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|0.27
|2000
|19.51
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.14
|100
|10.01
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.07
|50
|5.00
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|30
|2.98
|NCD
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|100
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.55
|11000000
|111.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.27
|9000000
|91.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.78
|5500000
|55.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.77
|5500000
|55.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|5000000
|51.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|5000000
|50.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.56
|4000000
|40.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|2500000
|25.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|2065200
|21.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|1600000
|16.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.07
|506700
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.05
|337800
|3.25
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|7.77
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|7.21
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|4.16
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.17
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.18
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.24
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.25
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.30
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.34
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.43
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.47
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.03
|29500000
|290.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.63
|4000
|189.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.60
|4000
|187.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.22
|3200
|159.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.97
|3000
|141.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.94
|3000
|139.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.51
|11000000
|108.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.39
|2000
|99.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.37
|2000
|98.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.35
|2000
|97.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|1500
|72.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|1500
|72.20
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.68
|5000000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|1000
|48.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|1000
|47.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|5.55
|0
|399.98
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.48
|0
|106.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.46
|0
|111.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|2.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement