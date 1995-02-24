Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-Aug-2020
Fund Manager
: Vikram Dhawan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4949.8
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.8968
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the dayt of allotment of units. Nil, there after.
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.7
3.63
-1.65
-2.85
9.1
14.19
-
16.13
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|iShares MSCI World ETF
|-/-
|11.63
|411780
|575.83
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.41
|1400000
|168.57
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.62
|750000
|129.93
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.56
|750000
|126.57
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.94
|800000
|96.00
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.81
|1300000
|89.54
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.64
|800000
|81.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.59
|500000
|78.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.55
|90000
|76.77
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.32
|2100000
|65.40
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.28
|200000
|63.27
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.10
|209811
|54.23
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.00
|800000
|49.38
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.95
|1289100
|46.96
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|123751
|44.90
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.88
|1100000
|43.42
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.82
|1200000
|40.70
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.80
|1000000
|39.50
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.70
|550000
|34.88
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.70
|100000
|34.83
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.67
|175000
|33.33
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.65
|2700000
|32.01
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.64
|170000
|31.82
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.64
|60000
|31.82
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.61
|500000
|30.42
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.60
|25000
|29.86
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.60
|1200000
|29.55
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.58
|400000
|28.64
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.54
|1200000
|26.65
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.53
|600000
|26.16
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.52
|200000
|25.68
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.51
|25000
|25.32
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|225000
|25.12
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.50
|53000
|24.62
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.50
|2448962
|24.54
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.48
|50000
|23.86
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.46
|46150
|22.77
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.45
|50000
|22.38
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.45
|150000
|22.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|16000
|22.29
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.45
|600000
|22.16
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.45
|134781
|22.12
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.43
|300000
|21.44
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.43
|100000
|21.32
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|150000
|21.32
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.43
|1200000
|21.31
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.42
|350000
|21.02
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.42
|15390
|20.84
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.41
|152827
|20.45
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.41
|400000
|20.43
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.41
|900000
|20.27
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.41
|175000
|20.11
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.40
|200000
|19.80
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.39
|650000
|19.09
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|70000
|19.02
|Equity
|P N Gadgil Jewe.
|Consumer Durables
|0.38
|350000
|18.82
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.38
|23769
|18.78
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|80000
|18.32
|Equity
|PTC India
|Power
|0.37
|1312952
|18.22
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|78800
|18.17
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.36
|500000
|18.01
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.34
|55000
|16.98
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.33
|34000
|16.49
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.33
|285197
|16.13
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.32
|250000
|15.88
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.31
|750000
|15.52
|Equity
|ION Exchange
|Other Utilities
|0.30
|300000
|14.99
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.30
|70000
|14.91
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|50000
|14.74
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|106400
|14.04
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.28
|202832
|13.99
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.28
|83559
|13.92
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.28
|4500
|13.67
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.27
|118500
|13.35
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.26
|182368
|13.03
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.26
|320563
|12.91
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.26
|1449916
|12.65
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.25
|25050
|12.55
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.25
|50000
|12.32
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.24
|99306
|11.92
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|25495
|11.60
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.22
|50000
|11.12
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.20
|500000
|9.65
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.19
|67452
|9.44
|Equity
|Thomas Cook (I)
|Leisure Services
|0.19
|739597
|9.23
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.17
|124752
|8.56
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|1.01
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.00
|5000
|49.61
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.91
|4500
|44.95
|NCD
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.81
|4000
|40.05
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.71
|3500
|35.25
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.60
|3000
|29.90
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.51
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.51
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.51
|250
|25.05
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|0.50
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|250
|24.77
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.31
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.10
|50
|4.93
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.96
|9500000
|96.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.25
|6000000
|61.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.04
|5000000
|51.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.52
|2500000
|25.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.51
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.20
|1000000
|9.89
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.32
|0
|15.75
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|12.39
|86261865
|613.32
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|-/-
|3.08
|16869201
|152.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.18
|0
|157.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-2.70
