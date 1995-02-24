Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 874.07
Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.6109
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.4
2.25
-9.04
-13.56
1.45
11.25
-
14.72
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty 50 Value 20Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|15.82
|1148443
|138.28
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|15.08
|781133
|131.83
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|10.82
|2394230
|94.57
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|10.49
|263172
|91.66
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.81
|991010
|68.26
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.91
|272602
|42.93
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.34
|1219355
|37.97
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|3.83
|539798
|33.50
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.35
|1166505
|29.26
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.72
|374341
|23.74
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.58
|28577
|22.58
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.57
|998845
|22.49
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.53
|95688
|22.07
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.47
|584078
|21.57
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.32
|729187
|20.24
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.01
|157059
|17.53
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.93
|170088
|16.84
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.60
|30348
|13.94
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.41
|33382
|12.28
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.35
|498411
|11.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|3.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.31
|0
|-2.59
