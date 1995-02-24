Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3451.04
Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.989
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.47
1.17
2.37
4.04
8.31
6.08
-
6.19
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr2027 Maturity 60 40 IF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.77
|20000
|199.52
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.50
|1885
|189.89
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.34
|11500
|115.23
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.89
|1002
|99.88
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.60
|9000
|89.74
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.47
|850
|85.35
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.31
|800
|79.76
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.16
|7500
|74.66
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|650
|64.93
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.88
|6500
|64.87
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.73
|590
|59.90
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.62
|550
|55.89
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|50.06
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.44
|500
|49.77
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.42
|490
|49.22
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.31
|450
|45.12
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.15
|400
|39.72
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.96
|1650
|33.00
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.88
|300
|30.28
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.87
|300
|30.21
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.87
|300
|30.16
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|300
|30.10
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.73
|250
|25.20
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.73
|250
|25.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.73
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.72
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.72
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|1250
|24.97
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.59
|200
|20.39
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|20.08
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|200
|19.91
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|154
|15.72
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.44
|150
|15.12
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|150
|14.97
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|150
|14.95
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.30
|80
|10.27
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.29
|100
|9.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.29
|100
|9.92
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.22
|60
|7.63
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.16
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|5.12
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.11
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|40
|5.09
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.08
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.07
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.01
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|50
|4.98
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.14
|50
|4.88
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.09
|30
|2.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.53
|12000000
|121.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.95
|10043700
|102.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.38
|8070000
|82.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.21
|7500000
|76.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.12
|7281000
|73.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.06
|7000000
|71.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.87
|6500000
|64.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.76
|6000000
|60.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.61
|5500000
|55.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.47
|5000000
|50.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.25
|4294500
|43.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.02
|3500000
|35.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|25.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|25.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|25.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.72
|2500000
|24.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.59
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|2000000
|20.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|2000000
|20.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|2000000
|20.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|1500000
|15.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|1200000
|12.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.29
|1000000
|10.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|419400
|4.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|20000
|0.20
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.11
|400000
|3.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.57
|0
|90.61
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.22
|0
|42.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.07
