Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 426.37
Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9713
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
1.02
2.16
3.83
8
-
-
7.66
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Sep2026 Maturity 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|9.43
|4000
|39.91
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|5.90
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.88
|250
|24.87
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.70
|200
|19.89
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.69
|200
|19.86
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.56
|150
|15.05
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.55
|1500
|15.03
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.38
|100
|10.08
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.60
|53
|6.77
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.21
|50
|5.11
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.19
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.16
|50
|4.89
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.72
|24
|3.05
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.05
|2
|0.20
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.91
|3300000
|33.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.69
|2000000
|19.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.83
|1600000
|16.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.58
|1500000
|15.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.58
|1500000
|15.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.10
|1300000
|13.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.40
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.40
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.39
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.39
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.39
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.67
|700000
|7.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.66
|700000
|7.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.20
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.20
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.20
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.20
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.20
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.77
|323100
|3.26
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.23
|100000
|0.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.50
|0
|10.64
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.31
|0
|5.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
