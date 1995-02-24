Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 29.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.9613
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.63
3.01
-11.86
-
-
-
-
-10.38
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty Auto Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|23.92
|27225
|7.03
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|16.43
|4047
|4.83
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|13.60
|64458
|4.00
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|9.16
|3412
|2.69
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|6.86
|4231
|2.01
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|5.46
|7212
|1.60
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|4.99
|3986
|1.46
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|3.65
|90642
|1.07
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.18
|43987
|0.93
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.78
|8038
|0.81
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.40
|266
|0.70
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.22
|62
|0.65
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|2.19
|2468
|0.64
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.65
|13975
|0.48
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|1.30
|10220
|0.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-0.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement