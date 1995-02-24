Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Jitendra Tolani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 129.31
Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0437
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
7.2
1.1
-0.63
8.91
-
-
9.33
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.88
|215562
|37.34
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.68
|265038
|31.91
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|67002
|12.75
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.57
|109075
|11.07
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.70
|144552
|9.95
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|63903
|6.32
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|236733
|4.20
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|180215
|3.55
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|598752
|3.49
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.37
|54201
|3.06
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|333103
|2.91
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|325702
|2.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|0.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.50
|0
|-0.65
