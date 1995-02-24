Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Vivek Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 400.36
Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8327
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.04
2.37
3.9
8.37
-
-
7.5
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India Nifty G Sec Sep2027 Maturity Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|84.73
|33172700
|337.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.13
|3500000
|36.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.16
|1650000
|16.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.89
|0
|7.54
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
